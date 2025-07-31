Previous
American Basin Flowers by k9photo
American Basin Flowers

American Basin was another beautiful spot with an abundance of wildflowers such as Columbine, lousewort, paintbrush, and larkspur. "American Basin is a high alpine basin surrounded by vertical cliffs. It is well known for its spectacular display of alpine wildflowers in mid-July to early August. Accessible by vehicle, a foot trail starts in the valley and goes up to Handies Peak. Elevations range from 11300 to over 14,000 feet at the peak. In a brief but dazzling show of wildflowers such as Marsh Marigold, Parry’s Primrose, Colorado columbine, owl’s clover, larkspur, monks hood, Sneezeweed, Old Man of the Mountain, king’s crown, rose crown, elephant’s head, gentians and many others." ( from fs.usda.gov )
