Photo 1816
Skipper
Our pollinator garden has attracted butterflies and bees. Here is a skipper on our Carolina phlox.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
butterfly
skipper
phlox
mittens (Marilyn)
Sweet capture.
August 1st, 2025
