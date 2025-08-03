Previous
Gulf Fritillary on Echinacea by k9photo
Gulf Fritillary on Echinacea

As I followed the butterfly it landed on one of the echinacea flowers. These flowers have also been frequently visited by a couple of goldfinches.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
gloria jones ace
Perfection...
August 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
August 3rd, 2025  
