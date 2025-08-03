Sign up
Previous
Photo 1818
Gulf Fritillary on Echinacea
As I followed the butterfly it landed on one of the echinacea flowers. These flowers have also been frequently visited by a couple of goldfinches.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2018
photos
92
followers
93
following
498% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
31st July 2025 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
butterfly
echinacea
gulf-fritillary
gloria jones
ace
Perfection...
August 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
August 3rd, 2025
