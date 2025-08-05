Previous
Corrugated-Cap Milky by k9photo
Corrugated-Cap Milky

At Stony Fork Campground in Virginia we hiked the nature trail. We must have spotted a dozen different and new-to-us mushrooms. I spotted this mushroom towards the end of the trail and it made me think of butt cheeks🫢
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
