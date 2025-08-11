Previous
Spider Web by k9photo
Spider Web

There were several spider webs in the rhododendron bushes along our campsite at Black Rock Mountain State Park. They stood out in the morning misty rain.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
