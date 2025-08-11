Sign up
Previous
Photo 1826
Spider Web
There were several spider webs in the rhododendron bushes along our campsite at Black Rock Mountain State Park. They stood out in the morning misty rain.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
2
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th August 2025 7:03am
Tags
spider
,
web
