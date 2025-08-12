Previous
Swallowtail on Rose by k9photo
Photo 1827

Swallowtail on Rose

This is one of the three swallowtail butterflies I spotted in our garden before the rain came. They usually hang out on the Carolina phlox flowers but this one took an interest in our roses.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Stellar capture and details
August 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a stunning combination!
August 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact