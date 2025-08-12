Sign up
Previous
Photo 1827
Swallowtail on Rose
This is one of the three swallowtail butterflies I spotted in our garden before the rain came. They usually hang out on the Carolina phlox flowers but this one took an interest in our roses.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
3
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2027
photos
92
followers
93
following
500% complete
View this month »
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th August 2025 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rose
,
butterfly
,
eastern-tiger-swallowtail
gloria jones
ace
Stellar capture and details
August 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a stunning combination!
August 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 12th, 2025
