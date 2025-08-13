Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1828
Swallowtail on Phlox
This is where we usually find the swallowtails and other butterflies like the skippers and the fritillaries. I liked that the wings were spread and that the reddish flower is out of focus in the background.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2028
photos
92
followers
93
following
500% complete
View this month »
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th August 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
phlox
,
eastern-tiger
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible photography
August 13th, 2025
Barb
ace
So beautifully captured!
August 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo …amazing details. Such a beauty
August 13th, 2025
Lin
ace
Gorgeous.
August 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Super capture in that position!
August 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close