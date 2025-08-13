Previous
Swallowtail on Phlox by k9photo
Photo 1828

Swallowtail on Phlox

This is where we usually find the swallowtails and other butterflies like the skippers and the fritillaries. I liked that the wings were spread and that the reddish flower is out of focus in the background.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible photography
August 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
So beautifully captured!
August 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo …amazing details. Such a beauty
August 13th, 2025  
Lin ace
Gorgeous.
August 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Super capture in that position!
August 13th, 2025  
