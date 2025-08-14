Previous
Joro Spider by k9photo
Joro Spider

"f you live in Georgia, it’s hard not to notice the state’s latest resident.
The bright yellow, blue-black and red spiders’ golden webs will be all over power lines, in trees around town and even on your front porch come summer.
The Joro spider first arrived stateside around 2013 and has since spread across the state and Southeast. But new research from the University of Georgia suggests the invasive arachnids could spread through most of the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S.
There’s really nothing we can do to stop them. But that’s not necessarily bad news. Joros don’t appear to have much of an effect on local food webs or ecosystems, said Andy Davis, corresponding author of the study and a research scientist in the Odum School of Ecology. They may even serve as an additional food source for native predators like birds." (see news.uga.edu for more info)
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Beverley ace
It’s a beautiful colour…on a scatty web… maybe early stages.
August 14th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture and interesting narrative.
August 14th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lovely and Ms spider seems so delicate
August 14th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yikes. Great capture.
August 14th, 2025  
