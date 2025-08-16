Sign up
Previous
Photo 1831
Bumblebee in Flight
"Remember, the bumblebee does something impossible every day!" ( from
https://strategylab.ca/21-quotes-that-will-inspire-you/
) I was happy to get this bumblebee in flight between the cup flowers in our backyard.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
yellow
,
bumblebee
,
cup-flowers
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
August 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture & you caught the bee so well!
August 16th, 2025
