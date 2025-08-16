Previous
Bumblebee in Flight by k9photo
Bumblebee in Flight

"Remember, the bumblebee does something impossible every day!" ( from https://strategylab.ca/21-quotes-that-will-inspire-you/ ) I was happy to get this bumblebee in flight between the cup flowers in our backyard.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
August 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous capture & you caught the bee so well!
August 16th, 2025  
