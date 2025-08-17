Previous
Sun Sparkles by k9photo
Photo 1832

Sun Sparkles

"A tree knows the sun intimately. They are old faithful friends." (Angela Weiland-Crosby) I loved how the morning sun through the trees created multiple sunstars.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Merrelyn ace
Lovely sunstars.
August 17th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture of multiple sunstars.
August 17th, 2025  
