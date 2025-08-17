Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1832
Sun Sparkles
"A tree knows the sun intimately. They are old faithful friends." (Angela Weiland-Crosby) I loved how the morning sun through the trees created multiple sunstars.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2032
photos
92
followers
93
following
501% complete
View this month »
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th August 2025 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
sunstars
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely sunstars.
August 17th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture of multiple sunstars.
August 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close