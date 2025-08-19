Previous
Lantana

Lantana flowers hold a fascinating array of meanings and symbolism. Known for their vibrant and captivating colors, they often represent liveliness, energy, and positivity. These blossoms are also associated with joy, radiance, and a zest for life. In some cultures, lantanas are believed to attract good luck and ward off negativity." ( found on Pinterest.com ) While we were away on our camping trip our lantana grew quite a bit. I've seen a black morph swallowtail, a gulf fritillary, and even a hummingbird enjoying its nectar.
