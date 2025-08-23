Sign up
Photo 1838
Rose
Trying out my bridge camera
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
red
flower
rose
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
August 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
August 23rd, 2025
