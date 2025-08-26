Previous
Delicate Stems by k9photo
Delicate Stems

"When you see how fragile and delicate life can be, all else fades into the background." (Jenna Morasca) We started out with just one swamp sunflower plant but now have many around the yard.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags ace
Lovely bloom too.
August 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Love the colors
August 26th, 2025  
