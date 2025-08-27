Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1842
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
“If you smile when you see a butterfly, you have happiness in your soul.” (Diana Cooper) Seeing this butterfly in our garden definitely made me smile.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2042
photos
94
followers
94
following
504% complete
View this month »
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
27th August 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
lantana
,
eastern-tiger-swallowtail
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture
August 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
August 27th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Wonderful light.
August 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
August 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close