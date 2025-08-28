Previous
Pollen Carrier by k9photo
Pollen Carrier

"Start by doing what's necessary; then do what's possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible." (Francis of Assisi) This bee is still flying with all the extra weight of the pollen.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Superb shot!
August 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s been bathing in polle. Great capture.
August 28th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A very busy bee and a busy picture! Lovely image
August 28th, 2025  
