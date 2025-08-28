Sign up
Previous
Photo 1843
Pollen Carrier
"Start by doing what's necessary; then do what's possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible." (Francis of Assisi) This bee is still flying with all the extra weight of the pollen.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
4
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2043
photos
94
followers
94
following
504% complete
View this month »
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
27th August 2025 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
bee
,
pollen
,
aster
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Superb shot!
August 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s been bathing in polle. Great capture.
August 28th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
A very busy bee and a busy picture! Lovely image
August 28th, 2025
