Previous
Goldfinch and Nuthatch by k9photo
Photo 1844

Goldfinch and Nuthatch

"A bird doesn't sing because it has an answer. It sings because it has a song." (Maya Angelou) Usually I cannot capture birds but I liked this photo of a goldfinch and a nuthatch at one of our feeders.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
505% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A lovely pop of yellow.
August 29th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Love his yellow feathers
August 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact