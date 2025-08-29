Sign up
Previous
Photo 1844
Goldfinch and Nuthatch
"A bird doesn't sing because it has an answer. It sings because it has a song." (Maya Angelou) Usually I cannot capture birds but I liked this photo of a goldfinch and a nuthatch at one of our feeders.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
5
2
1
365
DC-FZ80
29th August 2025 3:03pm
birds
feeder
goldfinch
brown-headed-nuthatch
Susan Wakely
A lovely pop of yellow.
August 29th, 2025
gloria jones
Love his yellow feathers
August 29th, 2025
