Rose Light by k9photo
Photo 1845

Rose Light

“What sunshine is to flowers, smiles are to humanity. These are but trifles, to be sure; but scattered along life's pathway, the good they do is inconceivable.” (Joseph Addison) I loved how the sunlight put a spotlight on these roses.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous lighting
August 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful Light…
August 30th, 2025  
