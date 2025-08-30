Sign up
Previous
Photo 1845
Rose Light
“What sunshine is to flowers, smiles are to humanity. These are but trifles, to be sure; but scattered along life's pathway, the good they do is inconceivable.” (Joseph Addison) I loved how the sunlight put a spotlight on these roses.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2045
photos
94
followers
94
following
505% complete
View this month »
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
29th August 2025 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
sunlight
,
rose
,
swamp-sunflower
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gorgeous lighting
August 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful Light…
August 30th, 2025
