Photo 1847
Crumbs Away
This red-bellied woodpecker seems to have gotten more than it could chew! Perhaps it was takeout for the family as it flew off with the whole piece.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
woodpecker
,
suet
John Falconer
ace
Lovely capture
September 1st, 2025
