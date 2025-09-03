Sign up
Previous
Photo 1849
Hummingbird
"Even the smallest flutter can shake the world." (H.D. Thoreau) Several hummingbirds are battling it out at our feeders as they try to get their fill for migrating further south.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
2
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2049
photos
95
followers
95
following
506% complete
View this month »
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
1st September 2025 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
Corinne C
ace
An amazing capture!
September 3rd, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Super shot
September 3rd, 2025
