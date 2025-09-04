Sign up
Previous
Photo 1850
Roses
“It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important.” (Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince)
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
4
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1850
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
1st September 2025 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
roses
KV
ace
Wow! Love the light on this... so nice! The bokeh is cool too.
September 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very elegant
September 4th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful image
September 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 4th, 2025
