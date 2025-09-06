Sign up
Previous
Photo 1852
Takeoff
"In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on." (Robert Frost) This bee was moving on to the next flower at Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
red
flower
bee
zinnia
smith-filbert-gardens
Beverley
ace
It’s such a wonderful story telling photo… beautiful colours
September 6th, 2025
