Takeoff by k9photo
Photo 1852

Takeoff

"In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on." (Robert Frost) This bee was moving on to the next flower at Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Beverley ace
It’s such a wonderful story telling photo… beautiful colours
September 6th, 2025  
