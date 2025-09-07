Sign up
Photo 1853
Long-Tailed Skipper
“We are but small butterflies in the garden of life.” (Carston D. Roach) Skipper butterflies are on the small size and this is one of the larger skipper butterflies I've seen.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
3
3
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2053
photos
94
followers
94
following
507% complete
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd September 2025 10:09am
Tags
butterfly
,
skipper
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
gloria jones
ace
Excellent focus, details
September 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exquisite photography
September 7th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful portrait of this unusual insect
September 7th, 2025
