Previous
Long-Tailed Skipper by k9photo
Photo 1853

Long-Tailed Skipper

“We are but small butterflies in the garden of life.” (Carston D. Roach) Skipper butterflies are on the small size and this is one of the larger skipper butterflies I've seen.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent focus, details
September 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exquisite photography
September 7th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful portrait of this unusual insect
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact