Previous
Blue Dasher by k9photo
Photo 1854

Blue Dasher

“Dragonflies are reminders that we are light and we can reflect light in powerful ways if we choose to do so.” (Robyn Nola) A final shot from our recent visit to Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Wonderful photo! I'm always amazed at their wings.
September 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A perfect shot… soo so beautifully captured…. I’ve always loved dragonflies… hidden talents… the colours & detail wonderfull…
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact