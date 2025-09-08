Sign up
Photo 1854
Blue Dasher
“Dragonflies are reminders that we are light and we can reflect light in powerful ways if we choose to do so.” (Robyn Nola) A final shot from our recent visit to Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
8th September 2025
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
dragonfly
blue-dasher
smith-gilbert-gardens
GaryW
Wonderful photo! I'm always amazed at their wings.
September 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A perfect shot… soo so beautifully captured…. I’ve always loved dragonflies… hidden talents… the colours & detail wonderfull…
September 8th, 2025
