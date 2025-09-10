Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1856
More Roses
"I never get tired of the blue sky." (Vincent Van Gogh) And I never get tired of framing beautiful flowers against a clear blue sky!
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2056
photos
94
followers
94
following
508% complete
View this month »
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th September 2025 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
roses
gloria jones
ace
Love the pov, composition, colors
September 10th, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely pov and details.
September 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close