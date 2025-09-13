Sign up
Previous
Photo 1859
Lantana
"Lantana. A carnival for the eyes!" (Lainee on Pinterest.com) I spent the day registering and setting up my new camera, a Sony A7CR. The only editing I did was to crop the image and then resize.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
6
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2059
photos
94
followers
94
following
509% complete
View this month »
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
13th September 2025 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
lantana
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty!
September 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. Have fun getting to know your new camera.
September 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful focus, colors
September 13th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
👍👍
September 13th, 2025
Eric Klopfer
Great colors
September 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very pretty blossoms.
September 13th, 2025
