Lantana by k9photo
Photo 1859

Lantana

"Lantana. A carnival for the eyes!" (Lainee on Pinterest.com) I spent the day registering and setting up my new camera, a Sony A7CR. The only editing I did was to crop the image and then resize.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
September 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. Have fun getting to know your new camera.
September 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful focus, colors
September 13th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
👍👍
September 13th, 2025  
Eric Klopfer
Great colors
September 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very pretty blossoms.
September 13th, 2025  
