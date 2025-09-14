Bird Feeder Nemesis

"In nature everything is valuable, everything has its place. The rose, the daisy, the lark, the squirrel, each is different but beautiful. Each has its own expression. Each flower its' own fragrance. Each bird its' own song. So you too have your own unique melody." (Diane Dreher) Squirrels are quite courageous as they leap from limb to limb high up in the trees. I just wish they would stay away from our bird feeders and bluebird boxes! The squirrels have clawed and chewed the opening in the bluebird boxes so now they can get inside and make themselves at home. We even had installed metal plates around the openings! This one is giving me quite the look as s/he scurried up the tree.