Previous
Photo 1861
Watching
"Above all birds, the hummingbird gives me that feeling of the mystery and wonder of life. Such a vibrant little body, such color, and wings that beat faster than thought." (Gladys Taber)
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2061
photos
93
followers
93
following
509% complete
View this month »
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
14th September 2025 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous
September 15th, 2025
