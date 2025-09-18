Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1864
Rose Bush Sprout
"Happiness is watching your plants grow." (from modandmint.com ) Even as the days are getting shorter our roses are sprouting new growth. It's a joy to behold!
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2064
photos
93
followers
93
following
510% complete
View this month »
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
17th September 2025 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
bush
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close