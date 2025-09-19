Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1865
Swamp Sunflower Bud
“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.” (Ralph Waldo Emerson) This bud is becoming a swamp sunflower.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2065
photos
93
followers
93
following
510% complete
View this month »
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
17th September 2025 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
bud
,
sunflower
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Delightfully captured fav!
September 19th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super focus, dof
September 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and colours.
September 19th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty with great details.
September 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close