Fall Colors by k9photo
Photo 1867

Fall Colors

"Autumn... the year's last, loveliest smile (William Cullen Bryant) We found some Fall colors in Virginia and are looking forward to more in the Adirondacks where we are headed to a camper rally.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
GaryW
These are so pretty! Hope you have a great time!
September 21st, 2025  
