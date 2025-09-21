Sign up
Previous
Photo 1867
Fall Colors
"Autumn... the year's last, loveliest smile (William Cullen Bryant) We found some Fall colors in Virginia and are looking forward to more in the Adirondacks where we are headed to a camper rally.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2067
photos
93
followers
93
following
511% complete
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st September 2025 3:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
green
,
yellow
,
trees
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
GaryW
These are so pretty! Hope you have a great time!
September 21st, 2025
