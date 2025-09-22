Sign up
Photo 1868
Photo 1868
Pinchot Lake
"Water is peaceful. I am at rest." (Jennifer Niven) As we walked around the campground Sugar and I stopped to soak up the peaceful lake.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
3
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
pennsylvania
,
lake
,
pinchot-lake
Mags
ace
Enjoying the view! =)
September 22nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cute.
September 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
She is thinking about a swim, I'll bet!
September 22nd, 2025
