Previous
Next
Split Rock Falls by k9photo
Photo 1871

Split Rock Falls

“A waterfall’s path is never straight, but it always gets there.” ( journeyera.com) The Adirondack area has not the usual amount of rain so the rivers/creeks/brooks and waterfalls have much less water. Split Rock Falls had enough to be impressive.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super pov to see the waterfall's movement
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact