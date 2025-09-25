Sign up
Photo 1871
Split Rock Falls
“A waterfall’s path is never straight, but it always gets there.” ( journeyera.com) The Adirondack area has not the usual amount of rain so the rivers/creeks/brooks and waterfalls have much less water. Split Rock Falls had enough to be impressive.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2073
photos
93
followers
93
following
513% complete
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
29th September 2025 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
new-york
,
split-rock-falls
gloria jones
ace
Super pov to see the waterfall's movement
October 1st, 2025
365 Project
close