Previous
Next
Sugar Waiting by k9photo
Photo 1872

Sugar Waiting

"Patience is not simply the ability to wait - it's how we behave while we're waiting." (Joyce Meyer) Sugar waited patiently while we took photos of Split Rock Falls.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of Sugar.
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact