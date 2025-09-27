Previous
Pair of Hikers

"In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks." (John Muir) We had a short hike to Roaring Brook Falls. With the lack of rain the brook was quite dry and the waterfall was more like Meow Brook Falls!
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Diana ace
a fabulous capture of the hikers!
October 1st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
October 1st, 2025  
