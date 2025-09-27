Sign up
Photo 1873
Pair of Hikers
"In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks." (John Muir) We had a short hike to Roaring Brook Falls. With the lack of rain the brook was quite dry and the waterfall was more like Meow Brook Falls!
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
2
2
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
leaves
sugar
new-york
boulder
kv
roaring-brook-falls
Diana
a fabulous capture of the hikers!
October 1st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot.
October 1st, 2025
