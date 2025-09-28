Previous
Focusing on Roaring Brook Falls by k9photo
Photo 1874

Focusing on Roaring Brook Falls

"When water falls, it flies." (unknown) KV was more industrious in climbing over rocks to get a good angle to view Roaring Brook Falls.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact