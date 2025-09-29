Previous
Watching Mom by k9photo
Photo 1875

Watching Mom

“You can observe a lot by just watching.” (Yogi Berra) Sugar is watching KV taking photos as seen in yesterday's photo. You can see that Sugar's beak is still wet from getting in a pool of water below the waterfall.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Rob Z ace
She's such a darling
October 1st, 2025  
