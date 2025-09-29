Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1875
Watching Mom
“You can observe a lot by just watching.” (Yogi Berra) Sugar is watching KV taking photos as seen in yesterday's photo. You can see that Sugar's beak is still wet from getting in a pool of water below the waterfall.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2077
photos
93
followers
93
following
514% complete
View this month »
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
sugar
,
new-york
,
roaring-brook-falls
Rob Z
ace
She's such a darling
October 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close