Looking Up

"The sky is an endless dream" (Ralph Waldo Emerson) On the hike back to the parking lot from Roaring Brook Falls the sun lit up the trees nicely in the beautiful blue sky. During the camper rally we were very busy enjoying the people and the events. We had 2 days to explore the area before KV began a photo workshop with me being the caretaker for Sugar. This is the last of the photos from the first of those two days. We looked for 4 waterfalls but only found two - Split Rock Falls and Roaring Brook Falls.