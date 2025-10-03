Sign up
Photo 1879
Great Views
"Mountains are the beginning and the end of all natural scenery." (John Ruskin) The view from the trail to the summit of Whiteface Mountain yielded some wonderful scenic views.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1879
dog
person
sugar
new-york
kv
whiteface-mountain
Mags
Nice looking pair out there!
October 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
What a view. I would certainly welcome the railings if I were walking there.
October 3rd, 2025
