Great Views by k9photo
Photo 1879

Great Views

"Mountains are the beginning and the end of all natural scenery." (John Ruskin) The view from the trail to the summit of Whiteface Mountain yielded some wonderful scenic views.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags
Nice looking pair out there!
October 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
What a view. I would certainly welcome the railings if I were walking there.
October 3rd, 2025  
