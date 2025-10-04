Sign up
Mountains and Lakes
"So lovely was the loneliness of a wild lake." (Edgar Allen Poe) According to Google maps Lake Placid is the stretch of water on the left, East Lake is on the right, and West Lake is behind Lake Placid. This was taken from Whiteface Mountain.
4th October 2025
Tags
mountains
,
lakes
Dorothy
ace
Super capture!
October 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a wonderful view.
October 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
An expansive view.
October 4th, 2025
