Vibrant Colors by k9photo
Photo 1882

Vibrant Colors

"Colour is a power which directly influences the soul" (Wassily Kandinsky) This was near where we found a pull-off coming down Whiteface Mountain across the street from yesterday's photo.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags ace
Beautiful color!
October 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
October 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 6th, 2025  
