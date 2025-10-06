Sign up
Previous
Photo 1882
Vibrant Colors
"Colour is a power which directly influences the soul" (Wassily Kandinsky) This was near where we found a pull-off coming down Whiteface Mountain across the street from yesterday's photo.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
3
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2082
photos
93
followers
92
following
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Tags
colors
,
trees
,
autumn
Mags
ace
Beautiful color!
October 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
October 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 6th, 2025
