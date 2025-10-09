Previous
Hosta Blooms by k9photo
Photo 1885

Hosta Blooms

“Flowers are like friends; they bring color to your world.” ( www.colourrepublic.com) Our hosts had died back so we trimmed the stalks but while we were away a couple of the plants chose to bloom again.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely ace
A beauty.
October 9th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Very nicely shown.
October 9th, 2025  
