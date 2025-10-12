Previous
Roses and Blue Sky by k9photo
Roses and Blue Sky

"It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important." (Antoine de Saint-Exupéry) This has been a stellar year for our rose bushes.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Peter Dulis ace
Fabulous
October 12th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
October 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Lovely
October 12th, 2025  
