Rose and Buds by k9photo
Photo 1889

Rose and Buds

“Roses do not bloom hurriedly; for beauty, like any masterpiece, takes time to blossom." (Matshona Dhliwayo) I can't resist posting more photos of our roses.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Christine Sztukowski
Exquisite
October 13th, 2025  
Islandgirl
Beautiful bloom and dof!
October 13th, 2025  
