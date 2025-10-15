Sign up
Previous
Photo 1891
A Single Bud
"From bud to bloom - a reminder that progress is a journey, not just a destination." (www.flowersbloomhope.com) This one bud stood out from our rose bushes.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
3
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
11th October 2025 11:20am
Tags
bud
,
rose
Mags
ace
A lovely bud!
October 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
October 15th, 2025
KV
ace
Lovely. Fav!
October 15th, 2025
