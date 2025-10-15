Previous
A Single Bud by k9photo
A Single Bud

"From bud to bloom - a reminder that progress is a journey, not just a destination." (www.flowersbloomhope.com) This one bud stood out from our rose bushes.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
A lovely bud!
October 15th, 2025  
Gorgeous!
October 15th, 2025  
Lovely. Fav!
October 15th, 2025  
