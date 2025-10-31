Sign up
Photo 1896
Day 5
"One's destination is never a place but rather a new way of looking at things." (Henry Miller) We arrived at Mather Campground in Grand Canyon National Park in time to catch the sunset over the canyon from the south rim.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2099
photos
93
followers
93
following
520% complete
Tags
sunset
,
grand canyon
,
south rim
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow
November 20th, 2025
