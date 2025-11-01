Previous
Next
Day 6 by k9photo
Photo 1897

Day 6

Our day started with sunrise near Mather Point followed by breakfast at our camper. Then we enjoyed the short hike to Shoshoni Point, lunch at Cameron Trading Post, and a walk around and up Desert Tower.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact