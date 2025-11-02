Previous
Day 7 by k9photo
Photo 1898

Day 7

We hiked back out to Shoshoni Point for sunrise then went back to the Yavapai Lodge for breakfast. The rest of the day we spent in preparation for KV's group hike into the canyon.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
