Photo 1898
Day 7
We hiked back out to Shoshoni Point for sunrise then went back to the Yavapai Lodge for breakfast. The rest of the day we spent in preparation for KV's group hike into the canyon.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Tags
sunrise
,
shoshoni point
