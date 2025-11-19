Previous
Golden Fall by k9photo
Golden Fall

"Autumn leaves shower like gold, like rainbows, as the winds of change begin to blow." (Dan Millman) We were happy to see some Fall colors still around when we returned home from our camping trip out at the Grand Canyon.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Beverley ace
Beautiful a lovely welcome home.
Gorgeous golden leafs facing the sunshine. Very beautiful…
November 19th, 2025  
