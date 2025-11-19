Sign up
Photo 1893
Golden Fall
"Autumn leaves shower like gold, like rainbows, as the winds of change begin to blow." (Dan Millman) We were happy to see some Fall colors still around when we returned home from our camping trip out at the Grand Canyon.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
yellow
,
leaves
,
trees
,
gold
Beverley
ace
Beautiful a lovely welcome home.
Gorgeous golden leafs facing the sunshine. Very beautiful…
November 19th, 2025
