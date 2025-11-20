Pine Mtn West Loop

“And just when my feet start to pulse, my back aches, my legs are tired, I can’t catch my breath, and I’m dead tired – I feel the most alive. That’s the irony of hiking in the mountains.” (Inspire with Quotes) I am very used to going up the Hiking Sticks Trail side which is very steep with many switchbacks. Then we hike down the Boots Trail. With unseasonable warm and humid conditions as well as trying to hike carrying some weight in a backpack, I really struggled going up but managed the going down much better.