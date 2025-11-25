Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1911
Red Maple
"In October, a maple tree before your window lights up your room like a great lamp. Even on cloudy days, its presence helps to dispel the gloom." (John Burroughs) We love the morning light on the leaves from our red maple tree.
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2113
photos
93
followers
93
following
524% complete
View this month »
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
26th November 2025 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
maple
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
November 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close