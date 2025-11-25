Previous
Red Maple by k9photo
Photo 1911

Red Maple

"In October, a maple tree before your window lights up your room like a great lamp. Even on cloudy days, its presence helps to dispel the gloom." (John Burroughs) We love the morning light on the leaves from our red maple tree.
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details

Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
November 27th, 2025  
